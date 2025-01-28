iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance

Shares of TSE CMR opened at C$50.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.10. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 1-year low of C$50.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.23.

