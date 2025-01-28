iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 8.3% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $29,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $813,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,237,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $235.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.32. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.22 and a 1-year high of $245.04. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

