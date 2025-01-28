iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,425 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

