iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVE stock opened at $198.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $173.01 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

