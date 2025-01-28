iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Forward LLC

Wealth Forward LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 7.7% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,236.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

