Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Raised by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,512 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,858,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,769,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,051,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,842 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 231,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

