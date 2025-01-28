JDH Wealth Management LLC Invests $416,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JDH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 687,353 shares in the last quarter. Define Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,569,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 612,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after buying an additional 201,837 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

