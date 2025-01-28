Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $960,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,923,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,193,000 after purchasing an additional 51,554 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 190,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $13.69.

In other news, EVP Harrison James Little bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

