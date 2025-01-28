Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.3 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $373.75 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 732.86, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

