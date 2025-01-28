Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 599,610 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 115,910.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 336,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after buying an additional 336,141 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,796,000 after acquiring an additional 283,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 11,510.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after buying an additional 188,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,601.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 181,252 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $77.42 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.