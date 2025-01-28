Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $15,129,352 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

NYSE WSM opened at $211.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $214.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

