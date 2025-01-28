JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Update

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 37,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,055,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JNS Price Performance

JNSH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,795. JNS has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

JNS Company Profile

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

