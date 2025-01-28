JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Update

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 37,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,055,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JNS Price Performance
JNSH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,795. JNS has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
JNS Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JNS
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.