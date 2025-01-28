John Philip Adrian Budreski Sells 10,000 Shares of Horizon Copper Corp. (CVE:HCU) Stock

Horizon Copper Corp. (CVE:HCU – Get Free Report) Director John Philip Adrian Budreski sold 10,000 shares of Horizon Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$12,400.00.
Horizon Copper Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:HCU opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. Horizon Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Horizon Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.
