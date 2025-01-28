John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 439 shares.The stock last traded at $42.21 and had previously closed at $42.70.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

