Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 169,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 331.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

