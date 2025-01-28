Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

