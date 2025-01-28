Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPF. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPF opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

