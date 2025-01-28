Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $200,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.89 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

