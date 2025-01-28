Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

