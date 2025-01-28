JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

BBIN opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

