JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.65 Per Share

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.65 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

Shares of JCH stock opened at GBX 724.34 ($9.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market cap of £412.66 million, a PE ratio of 703.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 705.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 712.79. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 52 week low of GBX 644 ($8.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 748 ($9.31).

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

