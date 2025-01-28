JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,550,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after buying an additional 499,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,722.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after buying an additional 491,445 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.