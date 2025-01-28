KBC Group NV Buys 7,169 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $43,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $940,373.07. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total transaction of $2,828,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,485,785.60. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,048 shares of company stock valued at $52,435,099. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $369.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.36.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

