Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 575,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

KELYA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 273,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 95,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,175.28. This trade represents a 3.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 45.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 380,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 329,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

