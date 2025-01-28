Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$44.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a C$46.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$45.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keyera stock opened at C$41.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.15. Keyera has a one year low of C$31.16 and a one year high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

