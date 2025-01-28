KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $696,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6,183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,124,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

