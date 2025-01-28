KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $696,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6,183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,124,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Duolingo: An Unexpected Benefactor From the TikTok Ban
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Trump Index: 6 Companies Linked to Trump’s Cabinet Worth Watching
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.