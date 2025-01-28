KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 206.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

