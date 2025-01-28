KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSU. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 159,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

