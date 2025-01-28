Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,304,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,824 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 988,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 576,610 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,427.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 589,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,284,000 after buying an additional 551,158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,740,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,625,000 after buying an additional 464,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 662,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,278,000 after buying an additional 386,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.67 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.56.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

