Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 11,600.0% in January

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 11,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,244. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

About Kingspan Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.