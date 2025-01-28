Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,301 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,575.5% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

IVW opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

