Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 250.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

