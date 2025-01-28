Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

