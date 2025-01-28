Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Up 352.0% in January

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 352.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLKNF remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Tuesday. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klöckner & Co SE
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.