Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Up 352.0% in January

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 352.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLKNF remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Tuesday. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals Americas, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and CO2-reduced steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.