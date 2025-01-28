Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 225676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.
In other news, Director Peter Tallman purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
