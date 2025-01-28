Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Sells $14,299.79 in Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $14,299.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,158.29. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kathleen Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Kathleen Ford sold 526 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $8,431.78.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 1,544,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Lifesci Capital raised Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.