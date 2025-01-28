L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and traded as high as $34.93. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 488,826 shares changing hands.

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.