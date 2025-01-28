Landmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,045,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596,367 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 847,388 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $12,535,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 540,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 442,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

