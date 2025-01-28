Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

