Landmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 1.7% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

