Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.650-6.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.