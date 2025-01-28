Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $367.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $250.77 and a 52-week high of $422.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $387.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.