Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 164.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $251.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.92 and a 200 day moving average of $237.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,795,375 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.