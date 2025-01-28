Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $438.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $190.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

