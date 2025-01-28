Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

