Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 5.3 %

MTN stock opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

