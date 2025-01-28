LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LeddarTech Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:LDTCW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,701. LeddarTech has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

