LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €76.18 ($79.35) and last traded at €75.20 ($78.33). 167,382 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.64 ($76.71).
LEG Immobilien Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is €81.51.
About LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.
