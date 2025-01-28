Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 90 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $484.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.44. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $484.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.26 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

