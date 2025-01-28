LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.66 and last traded at $46.70. Approximately 23,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 251,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

LendingTree Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $628.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

In other news, CTO Scott V. Totman acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.59 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,029.28. This trade represents a 25.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 13,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $516,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,912.28. This represents a 11.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 118.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,910 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 301.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

